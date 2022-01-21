AsiaDry CargoEnvironmentOperations

Final remnants of the Wakashio removed

Sam Chambers January 21, 2022
Some 18 months after it ran aground on a reef off the coast of Mauritius, the remnants of the Wakashio newcastlemax bulk carrier are no longer scarring the Indian Ocean.

The ship’s owner and its salvage team have confirmed that the stern section of the hull has now been removed as has all debris in the vicinity. A diving survey was conducted by the Mauritius authorities five days ago which confirmed the completion of the wreck removal work and recovery of any debris and pollutants around the wreck.

The aft portion of the giant vessel was towed out to sea and scuttled in 2020.

Work to remove the oil booms installed in the surrounding area is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of January.

Two crew members were recently charged over the grounding of the Wakashio, 2020’s most high profile ship casualty.

