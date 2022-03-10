Greater ChinaOperationsPorts and Logistics

Fire breaks out near Hong Kong container terminal

A fire broke out in the vicinity of Kwai Chung container terminal 7 in Hong Kong, sending plumes of thick smoke into the air.

The incident occurred after some styrofoam boxes and various other items caught fire in an open area, with the blaze also spreading to nearby trees near the West Kowloon Refuse Transfer Station on Hing Wah Street West at around 10.20 hrs local time on Thursday.

The fire brigade and one ambulance were activated and the fire was contained shortly without any victims or major damage, according to local media. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

