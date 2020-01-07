Fire erupts on Cosco mega boxship

A fire erupted onboard Cosco’s 10,000 teu containership Cosco Pacific over the weekend, causing the vessel to reroute.

According to a notice Cosco sent to customers, seen by Splash, the fire started from one of the containers while the vessel was enroute to Nhava Sheva, India from Port Klang in Malaysia. The vessel had to change its destination to Colombo for inspections.

The fire has been contained but the extent of damage remains unclear.

Cosco has asked customers to report voluntarily if any of them made false declarations of cargo onboard the vessel. In the meantime, investigations into the incident are ongoing.

AIS information shows that the vessel left Port Klang on January 3 and arrived at Colombo on January 5. Currently the vessel is still moored at Colombo Port.

The schedule of the ship will be delayed until further notice. The ship’s original port calling schedule after Port Klang was Nhava Sheva, Shekou, Ningbo and Shanghai.