First Gen picks BW FSRU for Batangas LNG project

BW Group’s business unit BW Gas has won a five-year charter deal with First Gen for BW Paris floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) set for Batangas LNG import terminal in the Philippines.

The deal follows a competitive tender between Singapore-based BW and Norway-based Hoegh LNG.

The BW Paris LNG carrier was converted to an FSRU at the Keppel shipyard in Singapore. The 295 m long vessel has a storage capacity of up to 162,400 cbm.

“Besides providing LNG storage and regasification services, BW Paris will support the Philippines’ ambition to be an LNG hub through additional services such as the reloading of LNG into trucks and small-scale LNG vessels. This will increase LNG access to nearby industrial areas as well as the rest of the Philippine archipelago,” BW said.

FGEN LNG, part of First Gen, said it plans to introduce LNG to the Philippines as early as Q3 2022.