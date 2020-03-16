Five die in Malaysian refinery blaze

March 16th, 2020 Asia, Tankers 0 comments

A fire and explosion on Sunday night in Malaysia killed five people at a refining and petrochemicals complex jointly owned by Petronas and Saudi Armco.

Another worker sustained 70% burns from the huge blaze at the diesel hydro treater unit in the Pengerang complex located in Johor.

This is the second fire in less than a year at the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) which is still not at full operating capacity. The plan had been to get the facility fully open by the middle of this year.

The refinery’s aim is to process about 300,000 barrels per day of crude oil once fully operational. The site also includes a petrochemical complex with annual production capacity of 3.3m tonnes.

 

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

