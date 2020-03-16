Home Sector Tankers Five die in Malaysian refinery blaze March 16th, 2020 Sam Chambers Asia, Tankers

A fire and explosion on Sunday night in Malaysia killed five people at a refining and petrochemicals complex jointly owned by Petronas and Saudi Armco.

Another worker sustained 70% burns from the huge blaze at the diesel hydro treater unit in the Pengerang complex located in Johor.

This is the second fire in less than a year at the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) which is still not at full operating capacity. The plan had been to get the facility fully open by the middle of this year.

The refinery’s aim is to process about 300,000 barrels per day of crude oil once fully operational. The site also includes a petrochemical complex with annual production capacity of 3.3m tonnes.