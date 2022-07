Angela Chao-led Foremost Group has signed for a pair of 185,000 dwt capes to be built by Namura Shipbuilding in Japan. The vessels will go on seven-year charters to Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK). This marks the first time New York-based Foremost has ordered at Namura. The Tier III ships will deliver in 2024. No price has been identified for the vessels.

“We welcome this partnership and look forward to working with Namura for many years to come,” Chao, the chair and CEO of Foremost, commented.