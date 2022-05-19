ForestWave Navigation books MPP newbuilds at Ferus Smit

Dutch shipowner ForestWave Navigation has placed an order at Ferus Smit Shipyards for the construction of two multipurpose (MPP) vessels.

The Groningen-based company said the 12.500 dwt project cargo vessels of the so-called Ecobox XL design will enable the loading and transporting of extra-long items, such as windmill blades.

The two Ecobox XL vessels are the first orders ForestWave placed with Ferus Smit. The price tag for the ships planned for delivery in 2024 and 2025 has not been revealed.

ForestWave was founded in 2003 and has been growing rapidly since 2011. Today, the company commercially operates 35 MPP vessels in the range of 6,000 dwt to 12,500 dwt.