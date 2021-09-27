AsiaOperations

Former BW LPG boss Ackermann joins Synergy

September 27, 2021
Singapore-headquartered shipmanagement group Synergy has appointed Martin Ackermann as a chief commercial officer.

Most recently, the chief executive of the Oslo-listed BW LPG, Ackermann, has been handed responsibility for finance, commercial, strategy, and transformation interventions across the Synergy group. He was engaged as a strategic advisor for Synergy from January 2021 before assuming his new role this month.

Ackermann’s appointment comes in at a time when Synergy is expanding its global footprint, including the recent deal to take over the technical management business of Maersk Tankers.

“As the world’s ship owners focus on reducing emissions, digitalising business models and moving towards a decarbonized future, I can think of no one better to join Synergy Group to assist our customers with these major tasks while also ensuring our operations meet the highest quality, efficiency and safety standards,” said Captain Rajesh Unni, founder and CEO of Synergy.

Before joining Synergy, Ackermann worked closely with the group as the CEO of BW LPG. He was also the CEO of Evergas, managing director of Eitzen Gas, managing director of B-Gas and a board member of the World LPG Association. “Having enjoyed a successful partnership with Synergy Group as a customer for many years, I am thrilled to be able to join this side of the shipping business,” said Ackermann.

