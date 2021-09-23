Synergy takes over technical management of the entire fleet of Maersk Tankers

Synergy Marine, a subsidiary of Singapore’s Synergy Group, has signed an agreement to take over Maersk Tankers’ technical management business.

“Maersk Tankers has been transformed from a traditional tanker company into a service company over the past few years. The agreement with Synergy Group marks the next big step on our strategic course, offering both the technical and commercial businesses optimum conditions in which to thrive. Maersk Tankers will become a service company focused on the commercial management market, delivering financially and environmentally viable solutions for shipowners,” said Christian Ingerslev, CEO of Maersk Tankers.

The technical management business, which has been part of Maersk Tankers since 1928, employs close to 3,300 people, of which 140 work onshore.

Under the agreement, Synergy Group will take over the entire technical management business of Maersk Tankers. This includes customer and supplier contracts, as well as the technical management of 82 vessels, including the vessels in Maersk Product Tankers.

“Being considered the right owner of Maersk Tankers’ technical management business is testament to our beliefs and philosophy of working towards creating a platform for high-quality and technically adept services,” said Rajesh Unni, founder and CEO of Synergy Group.

Synergy now manages a fleet of nearly 500 vessels.