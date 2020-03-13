Former CSIC official sentenced to 11 years in prison

March 13th, 2020

A court in Shanghai has sentenced Zhou Fengxiang, former chairman of China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment and Materials (CSEMC), to prison for 11 years on corruption charges.

Zhou was arrested by authorities last year for investigations, and was later convicted of criminal charges including taking bribes and embezzlement.

CSEMC is the wholly owned subsidiary of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), and is the largest procurement and material supply company in China’s shipbuilding industry.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

