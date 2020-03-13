Home Sector Shipyards Former CSIC official sentenced to 11 years in prison March 13th, 2020 Jason Jiang Greater China, Shipyards

A court in Shanghai has sentenced Zhou Fengxiang, former chairman of China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment and Materials (CSEMC), to prison for 11 years on corruption charges.

Zhou was arrested by authorities last year for investigations, and was later convicted of criminal charges including taking bribes and embezzlement.

CSEMC is the wholly owned subsidiary of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), and is the largest procurement and material supply company in China’s shipbuilding industry.