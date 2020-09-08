AsiaBunkering

Former Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers official charged for corruption

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang September 8, 2020
0 44 Less than a minute

Singapore’s corruption watchdog Corruption Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has charged a former official of Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers for taking bribes from three different contractors.

CPIB charged Wan Wei Hong, a former technical manger at Fratelli Cosulich, for receiving payments of S$65,250 ($47,706) between 2017 and 2019 from Osis Services Singapore, Techways Technical Services & Supply as well as Aquatronics International in return for advancing their business interests.

CPIC also charged Ng Seng Beng of Osis Services, who made the largest payment of S$59,750 to Wan.

“Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. Any person who is convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to $100,000 or sentenced to imprisonment of up to 5 years or to both,” CPIB said.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close