Former Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers official charged for corruption

Singapore’s corruption watchdog Corruption Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has charged a former official of Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers for taking bribes from three different contractors.

CPIB charged Wan Wei Hong, a former technical manger at Fratelli Cosulich, for receiving payments of S$65,250 ($47,706) between 2017 and 2019 from Osis Services Singapore, Techways Technical Services & Supply as well as Aquatronics International in return for advancing their business interests.

CPIC also charged Ng Seng Beng of Osis Services, who made the largest payment of S$59,750 to Wan.

“Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. Any person who is convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to $100,000 or sentenced to imprisonment of up to 5 years or to both,” CPIB said.