ContainersEurope

Foroohari pays $40m for its largest ship to date

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 23, 2022
0 71 Less than a minute
Reederei Foroohari

Germany’s BF Shipmanagement – also known as Reederei Foroohari – has bought its largest ship to date.

Alphaliner reports the firm has paid $40m to buy the 12-year-old, 4,398 teu MP The McGinest, a price that factors in the balance of a long-term charter to Maersk extending to 2025.

The ship, renamed BF Giant, is far bigger than anything the Foroohari fleet. Its next biggest ship is the 2,826 teu BF Tiger, while the rest of the fleet is made up of nine boxships in the 735 to 990 teu range and four multipurpose vessels able to carry up to 670 teu.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 23, 2022
0 71 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button