Foroohari pays $40m for its largest ship to date

Germany’s BF Shipmanagement – also known as Reederei Foroohari – has bought its largest ship to date.

Alphaliner reports the firm has paid $40m to buy the 12-year-old, 4,398 teu MP The McGinest, a price that factors in the balance of a long-term charter to Maersk extending to 2025.

The ship, renamed BF Giant , is far bigger than anything the Foroohari fleet. Its next biggest ship is the 2,826 teu BF Tiger, while the rest of the fleet is made up of nine boxships in the 735 to 990 teu range and four multipurpose vessels able to carry up to 670 teu.