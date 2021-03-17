Four more Japanese banks sign up to the Poseidon Principles

Four more Asian financial institutions have signed up to the Poseidon Principles, a framework established in 2019 by leading banks to assess and disclose the climate alignment of ship finance portfolios.

Shinsei Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance & Leasing, and MUFG Bank – all from Japan – have announced that they have joined the green financing initiative.

Together with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, that joined in March 2020, five out of the 24 signatories of the Poseidon Principles are now from Japan.

The grouping remains hopeful of a first Chinese signatory soon.