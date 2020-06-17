Franbo Lines offloads general cargo vessel

Franbo Lines offloads general cargo vessel

June 17th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Greater China 0 comments

Taiwanese bulk carrier operator Franbo Lines has announced that the company has sold its 2008-built 9,000 dwt general cargo vessel New Lucky.

The Japanese-built geared vessel has been sold to Turkish bulk operator Ranmarine Denizcilik. The value of the deal was not disclosed. VesselsValue’s valuation on the vessel is $3.46m.

Franbo Lines said the sale is in line with the company’s fleet optimisation plan and will replenish working capital for the company.

The vessel will be delivered before September 15.

Franbo Lines currently owns a fleet of 13 vessels comprising of three handy bulkers, nine small bulkers and one ro-lo ship.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.