Franbo Lines offloads general cargo vessel

Taiwanese bulk carrier operator Franbo Lines has announced that the company has sold its 2008-built 9,000 dwt general cargo vessel New Lucky .

The Japanese-built geared vessel has been sold to Turkish bulk operator Ranmarine Denizcilik. The value of the deal was not disclosed. VesselsValue’s valuation on the vessel is $3.46m.

Franbo Lines said the sale is in line with the company’s fleet optimisation plan and will replenish working capital for the company.

The vessel will be delivered before September 15.

Franbo Lines currently owns a fleet of 13 vessels comprising of three handy bulkers, nine small bulkers and one ro-lo ship.