Frank Coles quits Wallem

Frank Coles revealed to staff today he has resigned as the CEO of Wallem Group, just over two years since he was appointed to the role at one of Hong Kong’s best known maritime brands.

Coles, who replaced Simon Doughty in October 2018, is understood to be keen to return to Florida and to establish a new forum for seafarers’ rights.

John-Kaare Aune, the managing director of Wallem Shipmanagement, will take on the group CEO role temporarily while chairman Nigel Hill hunts a new executive to lead the company.

In other shipmanagement news, it has emerged that Bjoern Sprotte has quit as CEO at OSM in Singapore and returned to Hamburg where he is expected to reveal a new job posting next month. Finn Amund Norbye is currently running OSM in Sprotte’s absence.