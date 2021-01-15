AsiaGreater ChinaOperations

Frank Coles quits Wallem

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 15, 2021
Frank Coles revealed to staff today he has resigned as the CEO of Wallem Group, just over two years since he was appointed to the role at one of Hong Kong’s best known maritime brands.

Coles, who replaced Simon Doughty in October 2018, is understood to be keen to return to Florida and to establish a new forum for seafarers’ rights.

John-Kaare Aune, the managing director of Wallem Shipmanagement, will take on the group CEO role temporarily while chairman Nigel Hill hunts a new executive to lead the company.

In other shipmanagement news, it has emerged that Bjoern Sprotte has quit as CEO at OSM in Singapore and returned to Hamburg where he is expected to reveal a new job posting next month. Finn Amund Norbye is currently running OSM in Sprotte’s absence.

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

