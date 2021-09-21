ContainersTech

Freightos launches guaranteed container capacity service

Sam Chambers September 21, 2021
Online international freight marketplace Freightos has launched a new guaranteed container capacity service for importers and exporters, enabling businesses of all sizes to confirm cargo space on a specific vessel.

A spokesperson for Freightos said the new service was designed to democratise the freight shipping process.

Freightos data shows that 94% of small- and medium-sized businesses reported disruptions to their supply chain operations since January 2021 in what has become by common consent container shipping’s trickiest year with schedule reliability at all time lows and rates achieving new records week after week.

“Guaranteed Container Capacity gives them back the confidence to book freight knowing they’re one step closer to ensuring their cargo arrives safely at its destination,” a spokesperson for Freightos said.

