Galveston LNG bunkering project makes headway

Texas-headquartered clean energy solutions company Pilot LNG is moving forward with the development of its Galveston LNG Bunker Port (GLBP) project with the award of the front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract for the project’s marine infrastructure engineering to W.F. Baird & Associates (Baird).

The contract will see Baird provide a variety of services to Pilot LNG, including design of marine structures, metocean modeling including storm surge and tidal currents, dredging design and dredged material placement analysis, and support for vessel maneuvering assessments. Baird’s Houston office will lead the assessment with support from the company’s other North American and international offices.

The proposed Galveston LNG bunkering project will provide the infrastructure to supply the market in one of the US’ busiest port complex serving the ports of Houston, Texas City, and Galveston. According to Pilot, the GLBP project will be one of the greenest facilities of its type anywhere in the world as it will use electric drives powered by electricity sourced 100% from Texas renewable energy.

“As companies look for ways to reduce emissions and meet tightening global maritime standards, LNG is increasingly becoming the fuel of choice. While LNG bunkering infrastructure has been rapidly developing overseas and in certain parts of the US, Pilot’s Galveston LNG Bunker Port would be the first of its kind for the region,” the company said.

The final investment decision on the GLBP project is expected in the second half of 2022, and operations should begin in the second half of 2025.