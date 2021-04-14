Geest Line sold

The world’s largest owner of conventional reefer ships, Seatrade, and Caribbean logistics specialist Jamaica Producers Group have bought out UK-headquartered Geest Line. No price has been revealed for the deal.

Geest, led by Peter Dixon, has been serving the Caribbean and Latin America markets for over 65 years. It will continue to operate independently following the joint venture takeover.

Alphaliner pointed out in its latest weekly report that Seatrade and Geest already have a close working relationship with five of Geest’s ships chartered from and managed by Groningen-based Seatrade.