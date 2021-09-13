Geodis to offer sustainable marine fuel service

French logistics company Geodis has launched a new offering for shippers, allowing them to use alternative fuel solutions at sea and in the air, something the company has already used in its road freight operations.

The so-called sustainable fuels, derived from non-fossil sources, are produced using food and agricultural waste, mainly cooking oil. According to Geodis, their use allows for a massive reduction in CO2 emissions over the cycle from production to fuel consumption; at least 90% for sea transport, along with a reduction in other pollutants.

“The development of biofuel is one of the strategic paths being pursued by Geodis to meet the challenge of carbon neutrality. With these new solutions for air and sea freight, we offer our customers an additional way to decarbonise their entire supply chain,” said Marie-Christine Lombard, Geodis chief executive officer.

“Biofuels are currently the most effective way to significantly reduce the environmental footprint of transport activities,” added Philippe de Carné, Geodis executive VP business development, CSR & Innovation.

These alternative fuel sources are classified as ‘insetting’ or ‘integrated carbon reduction’ because they occur within the means of transport’s value chain, unlike conventional carbon offsetting, which is not involved directly in the operational sphere.

“These ‘insetting’ solutions offer our customers the ability to directly impact the global carbon output linked to their shipments by reducing it significantly,” adds Philippe de Carné. Using a ‘Book & Claim’ approach, each customer can opt for a as high a level of contribution as they wish, covering up to 100% of the CO2 emitted by the transport of their shipment.”

Geodis is one of the world’s leading logistics providers to offer shippers biofuel solutions for all modes of transport.