Germany welcomes first US LNG shipment

This week Uniper brought Germany’s first full cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a new LNG terminal, operated by Uniper, in Wilhelmshaven, the latest chapter in Europe’s great shift away from Russian energy sources.

The LNG ship Maria Energy , owned by Tsakos Energy Navigation, was loaded with 170,000 cu m of LNG at Calcasieu Pass in the US, at the liquefaction facility of the LNG supplier Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, on December 19, 2022.

The LNG cargo delivered on board of the Maria Energy forms part of the commissioning process at the Wilhelmshaven terminal. Commercial operations of the Wilhelmshaven terminal are expected to start in mid-January 2023.

The Uniper LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven was opened on December 17, 2022. Via the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Höegh Esperanza, about 5bn cu m of natural gas can be landed in Germany per year.