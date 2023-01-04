AmericasEuropeGas

Germany welcomes first US LNG shipment

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 4, 2023
0 41 1 minute read
Uniper SE

This week Uniper brought Germany’s first full cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a new LNG terminal, operated by Uniper, in Wilhelmshaven, the latest chapter in Europe’s great shift away from Russian energy sources.

The LNG ship Maria Energy, owned by Tsakos Energy Navigation, was loaded with 170,000 cu m of LNG at Calcasieu Pass in the US, at the liquefaction facility of the LNG supplier Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, on December 19, 2022.

The LNG cargo delivered on board of the Maria Energy forms part of the commissioning process at the Wilhelmshaven terminal. Commercial operations of the Wilhelmshaven terminal are expected to start in mid-January 2023.

The Uniper LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven was opened on December 17, 2022. Via the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Höegh Esperanza, about 5bn cu m of natural gas can be landed in Germany per year.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 4, 2023
0 41 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button