Giant Maersk boxship runs aground off Germany

A giant Maersk containership Mumbai Maersk has run aground off the German island of Wangerooge in the North Sea.

The 399 m long and 59 m wide ship was on its way from Rotterdam to the German port city of Bremerhaven when it ran aground at around 23.00 hrs on Wednesday.

Germany’s Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said the first attempt to tow the 20,568 teu ship into deeper water with two multipurpose vessels and five tugs on Thursday morning was unsuccessful.

Maersk said in a statement that extra tugs are being deployed and a new attempt to free the 2018-built Mumbai Maersk is expected later today.

The Danish shipping giant confirmed that all crew members are safe, that there is no pollution, and that there is no evidence of a hull breach.