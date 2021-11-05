EuropeOperations

Glenn Murphy elected chair of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers

Glenn Murphy has taken over from Susan Oatway as chair of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers. Murphy runs his own shipbroking firm based in Dublin.

“I have spent my entire career working in shipping and the institute has always stood for three things to me,” Murphy said. “Firstly, its pursuit of setting the highest professional standards for members, followed by an unwavering commitment to educating its students and most importantly its principles of integrity. In an ever-changing and unpredictable world, I believe that these values are even more important.”

Luis Bernat, a former chairman of the Denmark branch on the institute, has taken up the position of vice chairman at the 110-year-old shipping institution.

