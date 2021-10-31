Global offshore wind leaders submit offers for space at NJ wind port

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has received 16 non-binding offers to become tenants at the New Jersey Wind Port from six of the largest turbine manufacturers and offshore wind developers in the world. The offers were made in response to a September 29 notice for sublease of property. The compliant offers are from six bidders who put in multiple offers encompassing different parcels, project configurations and levels of investment.

The New Jersey Wind Port will provide a location for staging, assembly and manufacturing activities related to offshore wind projects on the US East Coast. Of the four parcels of property available at the port, two are being purpose-built for offshore wind marshalling, staging and final assembly of turbines, and two are being purpose-built for offshore wind turbine component manufacturing and assembly.

The 16 offers have been preliminarily determined by NJEDA staff to be compliant with the solicitation’s requirements and will be scored in the coming days. After scoring is completed, the Authority anticipates beginning negotiations with some or all of the parties with compliant bids.

Offshore wind developers that submitted offers are Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, LLC, Beacon Wind LLC and Ørsted Wind Power North America LLC. GE Renewables US LLC, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Inc. and Vestas-American Wind Technology, Inc. have submitted bids for the manufacturing parcels.

The NJEDA board will review and determine final compliance determinations, scoring and approval of binding offers and subleases on a parcel-by-parcel basis in the months to come, after the Authority completes negotiations.