Global Ship Lease forward fixes six boxships to Hapag-Lloyd for five years

Containership owner Global Ship Lease has secured a five-year charter deal with German carrier Hapag-Lloyd for six 6,900 teu vessels.

The charters are set to commence between late 2023 and late 2024, after the expiration of existing employment with a different counterparty.

The New York-listed company said the charters should generate an average adjusted EBITDA of about $13.1m per ship, per year; and a total adjusted EBITDA of around $393m. The deal also includes two 12-month options.

“So far this year, through three charter extension options, one prompt fixture, and eleven forward fixtures, we have added almost $920m of contracted revenues, and we continue to pursue additional attractive, long-term employment for our in-demand fleet,” said George Youroukos, executive chairman of Global Ship Lease.

London-headquartered Global Ship Lease currently owns 65 containerships ranging from 1,118 teu to 11,040 teu. Including all charters agreed, up to August 30, 2022, the average remaining term of the company’s charters as at June 30, 2022, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the company’s control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 3.1 years on a teu-weighted basis.