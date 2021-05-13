Golar LNG appoints new CEO

Tor Olav Trøim’s Golar LNG has appointed Karl Fredrik Staubo as the new CEO to replace Iain Ross, who resigned in April this year.

Staubo has since May 2020 been the CEO of Golar LNG Partners, recently sold to New Fortress Energy. He has also been acting CFO of Golar. Staubo has previously held roles at Clarksons Platou and Magni Partners.

“Together, with the rest of Golar’s management and board, we are convinced that the company has a strong management team ready to stream-line Golar’s existing operations and also explore the opportunities we see in the LNG market today,” said Golar’s chairman, Tor Olav Troim.

In addition, Eduardo Maranhao has been appointed to take over as CFO of Golar.