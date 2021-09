Captain Ashok Sabnis, the founder and managing director of Singapore’s Goodwood Ship Management, passed away peacefully on Saturday.

Sabnis served at sea until 1982 at which point he came ashore and worked for a number of shipping and shipmanagement firms.

Sabnis set up Goodwood in 2008 with a strong initial focus on tankers, getting a host of blue chip owners to sign up for his business including tanker giant DHT.