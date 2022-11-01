Gram Car Carriers pays $49m for 2010-built vessel

Oslo-listed Gram Car Carriers (GCC) is spending $49m to buy the 5,000 ceu, 2010-built Paglia vessel from F. Laeisz. The firm price for the 12-year-old, mid-sized ship is indicative of the record rates the car carrying sector is currently enjoying.

GCC will pay $39.2m in cash and issue $9.8m in new shares to fund the acquisition.

The vessel is currently on a time charter contract until May 2028 at $33,300 per day.

Georg Whist, the CEO of GCC, commented: “We are delivering on our stated commitment to selectively pursue growth opportunities which create shareholder value. The transaction is accretive on earnings per share, adds approximately $70m of revenue backlog and supports our plan to provide our shareholders with predictable, attractive dividends on a quarterly basis.”