Great Eastern Shipping acquires secondhand capesize

India’s Great Eastern Shipping Company has sealed a deal to buy a secondhand capesize bulker, adding to the one capesize (Jag Anand) currently in its fleet of 46 vessels.

Great Eastern said the bulker was built in 2014 in the Philippines, but did not provide any further information on the deal.

According to VesselsValue, the only two capsizes built in the Philippines in 2014 are Kobe Shipping’s Frontier Zone, which is on a 15-year charter to NYK, and Defender Holding’s True Dream. Both were built at Tsuneishi Cebu.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery before the end of India’s financial year in March 2021.

Great Eastern Shipping currently owns 46 vessels made up of 28 tankers, five LPG carriers and 13 bulkers.