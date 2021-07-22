BunkeringEnvironmentEurope

Green hydrogen in a box – is this shipping’s future fuel?

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 22, 2021
Green Hydrogen Systems

Could the humble container house shipping’s fuel of the future? Germany’s Wenger Engineering is pursuing a novel green hydrogen project on land at Bremerhaven with the kit for the fuel packed in a teu and a feu.

The complete test field led by Wenger Engineering will consist of a pressurised alkaline electrolysis equipment from Green Hydrogen Systems, a PEM electrolyser, compression unit, storage system and fuel cells. The test fields’ purpose is to systematically compare the effectiveness of those two different technologies. The electrolysers will also be connected to a virtual electricity network to determine what stabilising effects the connection of multiple decentralised generation units has on the grid.

Another part of the project will test applications in the logistics and transport sector as well as the food industry.

The test results from the test field and operational experience should pave the way for larger-scale hydrogen application in the future.

Wenger Engineering is working with a partner university on the topic of sustainable maritime mobility. It is also carrying out the testing of subsystems for use in ships, a spokesperson for the company told Splash.

“The insights from this project will not only have a significant scaling effect on the hydrogen economy in Germany, but the results can potentially be valuable for all of Europe’s green energy transition,” said David Wenger, CEO of Wenger Engineering.

Wenger Engineering has been a globally sought-after simulation and development partner for leading companies in hydrogen technology such as Daimler, Toyota, Honda and Linde.

Germany has announced an ambitious National Hydrogen Strategy, determined to become a global leader in the associated green hydrogen technologies.

Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

