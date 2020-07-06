EuropeOperations

Grimaldi ro-ro runs aground at Olbia

Nicola Capuzzo Nicola Capuzzo July 6, 2020
0 6 Less than a minute

Grimaldi-controlled ro-ro ship Eurocargo Valencia ran aground while entering the port of Olbia in Italy early morning on Saturday.

The ship, arriving from Leghorn, ran into a mussel farm and destroyed some farm installations.

The vessel remained aground for more than 24 hours, and Sunday morning was freed with the assistance of two tugs from Moby group.

The 1999-built ship was inspected by Rina before departing Sunday afternoon to its next port of call at Cagliari. 

Tags
Nicola Capuzzo

Nicola Capuzzo

Nicola is a highly qualified journalist focused on transport economics, logistics and shipping with broad experience in both online and printed media. Specialties: shipping, ship finance, banking, commodities and port economics. He regularly interviews Europe's top shipowner executives for Maritime CEO magazine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close