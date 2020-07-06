Grimaldi ro-ro runs aground at Olbia

Grimaldi-controlled ro-ro ship Eurocargo Valencia ran aground while entering the port of Olbia in Italy early morning on Saturday.

The ship, arriving from Leghorn, ran into a mussel farm and destroyed some farm installations.

The vessel remained aground for more than 24 hours, and Sunday morning was freed with the assistance of two tugs from Moby group.

The 1999-built ship was inspected by Rina before departing Sunday afternoon to its next port of call at Cagliari.