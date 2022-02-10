H-Line in for more GSI car carriers

South Korean bulker owner H-Line which entered the car carrier sector last year with its first order for 7,000 ceu pair at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), has returned to the CSSC-affiliated yard for two more units, according to Clarksons.

The vessels, which Splash understands are linked to the Hyundai Glovis charter, are scheduled for delivery in 2025.

The price tag for the dual-fuel newbuildings is estimated at $83m each, according to VesselsValue data. The first two units should deliver in 2024.