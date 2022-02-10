AsiaGreater ChinaOperationsShipyards

H-Line in for more GSI car carriers

GSI

South Korean bulker owner H-Line which entered the car carrier sector last year with its first order for 7,000 ceu pair at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), has returned to the CSSC-affiliated yard for two more units, according to Clarksons.

The vessels, which Splash understands are linked to the Hyundai Glovis charter, are scheduled for delivery in 2025.

The price tag for the dual-fuel newbuildings is estimated at $83m each, according to VesselsValue data. The first two units should deliver in 2024.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

