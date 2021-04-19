AsiaOperationsTech

Hafnia and BW LPG invest in AI shipping platform

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 20, 2021
0 1,106 1 minute read

Two shipping subsidiaries of Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Hafnia and BW LPG, are lead investors in the latest $6m round of investment into Alpha ORI Technologies (AOT), an artificial intelligence smart shipping platform created by Rajesh Unni, the founder of Singapore-based shipmanager Synergy Group, BW Maritime and Nissen Kaiun.

Mikael Skov, CEO of Hafnia, will join the AOT board of directors following this round of investment.

With a diverse range that includes SMARTShip, SMARTVoyager, ShipPalm and VIO, AOT has set out to replace disjointed analogue systems with smart digital enterprises.

Anders Onarheim, CEO of BW LPG, said: “BW LPG is pleased to be among the earliest adopters of SMARTShip technology in our journey to digitalise our fleet. Over the years with Alpha Ori as our partner we benefit from improved fleet management as we build real-time, transparent and reliable ship-to-shore connections. We look forward to continued growth with Alpha Ori as we progress our digital transformation journey.”

More than 100 ships now boast AOT technology onboard around the world.

Mikael Skov, CEO of Hafnia, commented that woking with AOT had empowered his company to make decisions based on real-time and accurate data analytics.

Rajesh Unni, founder and co-CEO of AOT, said: “Challenging the status quo and creating opportunities that have the power to transform the maritime industry by embracing new technologies have been the defining objectives of Alpha Ori. We are thrilled with the support of our investors who bring in their capital, knowledge and network to further our vision.”

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 20, 2021
0 1,106 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button