Havfram doubles up on WTIV orders

Norwegian installation contractor Havfram Wind has added another wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) to its orderbook at CIMC Raffles Shipyard in China.

The order is part of the existing shipbuilding contract with CIMC Raffles, which could see the construction of up to four of the so-called NG20000X vessels, capable of installing offshore wind turbines with a rotor diameter of more than 300 m as well as monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons at water depths of up to 70 m.

The newbuild will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025 and equipped with a 3,250-ton crane and battery hybrid drive train technology designed to reduce carbon emissions per MW installed by over 70% compared to previous vessel models.

Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind, commented: “The decision to order a second NG20000X jackup vessel with CIMC Raffles is based on the good established cooperation with the shipyard and several commitments with major offshore wind developers.”

Havfram has contracts in place with Ørsted to install wind turbines at Hornsea 3 project, starting in the autumn of 2026. Vattenfall has appointed the company as a preferred supplier for its Norfolk projects, starting in the spring of 2027 and last week, Havfram inked a preferred supplier deal with RWE for turbine installation support at Nordseecluster project, commencing in the summer of 2026.