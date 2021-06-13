AsiaEuropeOffshore

Helix awarded MPSV contract in Gulf of Thailand

Adis Ajdin June 14, 2021
Helix Energy Solutions’ marine contracting business unit Helix Robotics Solutions has been awarded a contract by Beacon Offshore for the multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) Grand Canyon II.

The 2015-built vessel will carry out well severance and decommissioning campaign in the Gulf of Thailand for 120 days.

The contract is scheduled to commence later this month and comes with options to extend after the firm period. Helix has not disclosed the finacial details surrounding the deal.

End-May this year, Beacon Offshore cancelled a contract with Norway’s Boa for its 2003-built offshore construction vessel BOA Deep C, booked for Gulf of Thailand in Q2 2021.

