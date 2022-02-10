HGK Shipping further expands electric hybrid inland gas tanker fleet

HGK Shipping, Europe’s largest inland shipping company, is expanding its fleet of modern shallow water gas tankers with a new order at the Dutch TeamCo Shipyard.

Following the GAS 94 (pictured), which went into service in 2021, this is the second gas tanker for HGK Shipping, which combines a design for operating in extremely shallow waters and a diesel-electric hybrid drive system. The new 110 m long GAS 95 tanker is due to go into service during the third or fourth quarter of 2023. It will be used to ship liquefied gases between the ARA ports and the Rhine region. According to HGK, the design of the loading system makes the gas tanker also suitable for use on the canals in Western Europe.

“We’re continuing our journey towards sustainability with great determination with the GAS 95. At the same time, we’re arming ourselves to face the challenges of climate change by expanding our fleet that is able to operate in shallow waters. As a result, we’ll be in a position to safeguard supplies of raw materials for the industry despite increasingly frequent low-water periods on European rivers,” said Steffen Bauer, CEO of HGK Shipping.

HGK Shipping is part of Häfen und Güterverkehr Köln (HGK) group. Its fleet comprises about 300 vessels, including owner-operated ships, carrying cargoes ranging from liquid chemical products and liquefied gases to dry goods and breakbulk. Further fleet expansions are expected, with an order due to being placed for a third gas tanker this year, while an additional four are already being planned and should be gradually completed during the next few years. The company also has one shallow water type C tanker with hybrid propulsion set to enter service this year and two other hydrogen-ready C tankers under construction.