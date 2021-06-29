AsiaContainers

HMM orders 13,000 teu series to take fleet past the 1m slot mark

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 29, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
HMM

South Korean flagship HMM has signed newbuilding contracts with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering(DSME) and Hyundai Heavy Industries(HHI) for twelve 13,000 teu container vessels, at a total cost of $1.57bn. The orders will take the HMM fleet past the 1m slot mark for the first time.

Under the agreement, DSME and HHI will build six vessels each, all scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2024. All ships will be installed with hybrid scrubbers and designed to be LNG-ready.

An HMM official said, “Our newly ordered containerships will be fitted with the latest energy-efficient technologies. We expect these ships to give us strong environmental credentials, as well as to provide us with the capacity and flexibility to get our customers’ cargo to the right place at the right time.”

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 29, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button