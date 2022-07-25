AsiaContainers

HMM orders three feeders at Hyundai Mipo

Sam Chambers July 25, 2022
South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo has received an order from compatriot HMM for three 1,800 teu gearless feeder boxships, with early delivery slots due in Q2 and Q3 2024, according to Clarksons Research. The ships are costing $35.5m each.

Earlier this month, HMM, South Korea’s flagship carrier, laid out a massive spending plan through to 2026 that will see its box fleet grow by nearly 50%, while its bulk fleet will just about double in size.

The KRW15trn ($11.45bn) outlay over the coming four years will grow HMM’s boxship fleet from today’s 820,000 slots to 1.2m, while its bulk fleet is set to grow from 29 vessels to 55. Other acquisitions will include terminals and logistics facilities.

