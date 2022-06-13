HMM unveils digital booking platform Hi Quote

HMM from South Korea is the latest liner to unveil a digital container booking platform.

Hi Quote, short for HMM Instant Quote, offers instant quotes, booking confirmations and space guarantees.

To begin with, Hi Quote is currently available for export cargoes loaded on dry containers from South Korea to Europe, Southeast Asia, Southwest Asia, South America and Australia. The US and Canada will be included in the service at the end of 2022.

Further ahead, HMM plans to integrate its inland logistics network into Hi Quote.