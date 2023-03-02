EuropeOperations

Höegh Autoliners buys back another vessel

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 2, 2023
Höegh Autoliners has agreed with the owner of the leased vessel Höegh Berlin to terminate the bareboat charter and purchase the vessel for $34.25m.

Höegh Berlin was built by Höegh at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in 2005 and has a capacity of 7,850 ceu. The vessel was sold in in 2009 and chartered back to Höegh Autoliners under a bareboat charter agreement. This is the fifth bareboat chartered vessel cash-rich Höegh Autoliners has purchased back in less than a year with the past 12 months registering record rates for the car carrier sector.

Per Øivind Rosmo, CFO of Höegh Autoliners, commented: “After the purchase of the leased vessels, we will have a fleet of 31 owned vessels, three BB chartered vessels with purchase option and three vessels chartered in on medium term time-charters. This gives us limited exposure to the currently tight and expensive time-charter market.”

