Höegh Autoliners buys back another vessel

Höegh Autoliners has agreed with the owner of the leased vessel Höegh Berlin to terminate the bareboat charter and purchase the vessel for $34.25m.

Höegh Berlin was built by Höegh at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in 2005 and has a capacity of 7,850 ceu. The vessel was sold in in 2009 and chartered back to Höegh Autoliners under a bareboat charter agreement. This is the fifth bareboat chartered vessel cash-rich Höegh Autoliners has purchased back in less than a year with the past 12 months registering record rates for the car carrier sector.

Per Øivind Rosmo, CFO of Höegh Autoliners, commented: “After the purchase of the leased vessels, we will have a fleet of 31 owned vessels, three BB chartered vessels with purchase option and three vessels chartered in on medium term time-charters. This gives us limited exposure to the currently tight and expensive time-charter market.”