Home Sector Bunkering Houston has a bunkering problem with alarming levels of sediment reported January 3rd, 2020 Sam Chambers Americas, Bunkering, Operations

An alarming 60% of proposed blends for making 0.5% low sulphur fuel oil in Houston, America’s top bunkering destination, have failed to meet sediment specifications, according to tests carried out by AmSpec Services, while FOBAS, the fuel verification company owned by class society Lloyd’s Register, has also issued recent similar alerts about non-compliant fuels cropping up in Europe and Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering hub.

The news, carried by Reuters, is set to keep lawyers busy in the first days of the global sulphur cap era. Excess sediment blocks filters and can cause engine damage.

Beth Bradley, a partner at law firm Hill Dickinson, commented that the current marine fuel supply situation is looking like the “perfect storm” for litigators.

“There are a great number of issues which may radically impact on the liability situation. It’s gearing up to the perfect storm for litigators,” Bradley said.

Hill Dickinson has recommended that time charterparties and related bunker supply contracts should contain carefully worded provisions to clarify bunker specifications, sampling procedures and how the potential loss of time owing to inspections and de-bunkering operations is to be shared.