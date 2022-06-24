Hunter offloads entire VLCC fleet for $383m

Norway’s Hunter Group has sold its entire fleet of four very large crude carriers (VLCCs) for $383m.

The Oslo-listed firm said in a filing on Friday that its subsidiary Hunter Tankers had struck a deal to sell the 2020-built Hunter Disen and Hunter Frigg for $96m each, while Hunter Freya and Hunter Idun each fetched $95.5m.

The overall price for the quartet is slightly above VesselsValue’s estimate of $381m.

A fleet sell-off at Arne Fredly’s Hunter has been rumoured by brokers for some weeks, with DHT as the potential buyer. Hunter has been approached for comment.

Fredly is the largest shareholder in Hunter, with just under 29% of the shares. The company’s shares were paused at the start of trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange, only to jump some 12% when trading was reopened.

Hunter booked a loss of $0.7m in the first quarter of this year on revenues of some $7.6m.