Hurricane Ida lands $500m blow to Shell’s Q3 earnings forecast

In an SEC filing yesterday, Royal Dutch Shell provided an update to its third-quarter 2021 outlook.

The report notes that Hurricane Ida, which hit the US Gulf of Mexico in August, had an aggregate adverse impact of up to $500m on the company’s adjusted earnings for the quarter: upstream operations are expected to be impacted by between $200m and $300m; oil products by between $50m and $100m; and chemicals by approximately $100m.

In September, Shell reported that its West Delta-143 (WD-143) facilities sustained significant structural damage during the hurricane; some of the platform facilities will likely be offline for repairs until the end of 2021.