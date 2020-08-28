Hutchison Ports to develop new container terminal in Egypt

Hong Kong-based port operator Hutchison Ports has entered into an agreement with the Egyptian Navy to develop and operate a new container terminal in Egypt.

The new terminal will be located inside the Abu Qir Naval Base and has a designed capacity of 2m teu per year once all phases of the project are completed.

The total investment in the new terminal is estimated to reach $730m.

Hutchison Ports currently operates two ports in Egypt, Alexandria and El Dekheila, both located on the Mediterranean Sea.