Hyundai LNG Shipping doubles up on LNG carriers at DSME

South Korea’s Hyundai LNG Shipping has ordered an additional 174,000 cu m LNG carrier from compatriot Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for KRW2278bn ($198.4m).

The order adds to the first newbuilding contract signed with the South Korean shipbuilder in May this year.

The vessel will be delivered in May 2024 and is also scheduled to go on a long-term charter with Spanish energy company Repsol, along with the other newbuild expected for delivery by the fourth quarter of 2023.

Hyundai LNG Shipping has placed an order for a total of four ships at DSME this year, including two LNG carriers and two dual-fuel LPG carriers.