Hyundai Mipo wins Nigerian LPG orders

In the LPG sector, West Africa Gas, a joint venture between Nigerian National Petroleum Co (NNPC) and Ocean Bed Trading, has placed an order at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for two 23,000 cu m fully refrigerated LPG carriers.

The vessels will be conventionally fuelled and are due for delivery in the second half of 2022. Clarkson Research Services puts a price of $38m on each newbuild.

West Africa Gas was founded in 2013 as as a vehicle for offtake, marketing and trading of NNPC’s gas, starting with a focus on LNG and latterly LPG.