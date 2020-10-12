AsiaGasShipyards

Hyundai Mipo wins Nigerian LPG orders

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 12, 2020
0 499 Less than a minute

In the LPG sector, West Africa Gas, a joint venture between Nigerian National Petroleum Co (NNPC) and Ocean Bed Trading, has placed an order at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for two 23,000 cu m fully refrigerated LPG carriers.

The vessels will be conventionally fuelled and are due for delivery in the second half of 2022. Clarkson Research Services puts a price of $38m on each newbuild.

West Africa Gas was founded in 2013 as as a vehicle for offtake, marketing and trading of NNPC’s gas, starting with a focus on LNG and latterly LPG.

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close