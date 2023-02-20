ICTSI proposes expansion of terminal at Port of Melbourne

Global port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has outlined a proposal for the expansion of the Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), its 100%-owned subsidiary in the Port of Melbourne, Australia. The company said in a press release that the proposed project “would dramatically increase efficiencies” and pave the way for larger ships to berth at the port.

If approved, the project would cost more than an estimated US$343m.

Under the proposal, ICTSI would undertake a phased development of the Webb Dock North Container Terminal and integrate its operations with VICT. The design would deliver “higher operating efficiencies at a lower development cost,” said the company, “with a significantly reduced environmental impact compared to competing proposals.”

The development would increase VICT’s container capacity to 3.7m teu, allowing for four container berths with the ability to service vessels up to 14,000 teu and up to 367 metres in length.

ICTSI executive vice president Christian Gonzalez said the company “is ready and confident to test its proposal in any competitive process that the Port of Melbourne requires under its plans for the future of Webb Dock.”