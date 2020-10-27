AsiaGasShipyards

Iino Kaiun Kaisha orders a DSME VLGC newbuild

Iino Lines

Japan’s Iino Kaiun Kaisha has headed overseas for its latest ship order. The Tokyo-headquartered firm has signed with South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering for one firm VLGC. The contract for the 91,000 cu m gas carrier comes with an option for one more ship.

No price has been revealed for the firm ship, which will be LPG-fuelled and has a delivery date of 2023.

VesselsValue data shows Iino Kaiun’s fleet today stands at 47 vessels, made up of a mix of gas carriers, tankers and bulkers.

