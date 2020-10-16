IMO tech troubles continue as website goes down

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has been fighting this morning to get its website back online with the portal of the United Nations agency suffering regular outages.

The IMO was hacked 17 days ago, which shut down much of the organisation’s IT systems for a 48-hour period.

“The interruption of web-based services was caused by a sophisticated cyber-attack against the organization’s IT systems that overcame robust security measures in place,” the IMO said in a statement regarding this first cyber attack.

The IMO has yet to detail why its site is down again today.

French container line CMA CGM has been another high profile name in shipping to have been hit by hackers in recent weeks. The Marseille-based company took two weeks to get over from a ransomware attack that hit it late last month.