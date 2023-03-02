Inpex buys into UK offshore wind farm

Japanese oil and gas major Inpex has acquired a 16.7% stake in the 950 MW Moray East offshore wind farm in Scotland from Mitsubishi Corporation for an undisclosed sum.

The wind farm has been in commercial operation since April 2022 and is majority owned by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Engie and EDP Renewables, with China Three Gorges, Kansai Electric Power and MHC Infrastructure among its shareholders.

In 2022, Inpex renewables arm also bought a 50% stake in the Luchterduinen offshore wind farm and a 15% stake in the Borssele III/IV offshore wind farm operating off the coast of the Netherlands.