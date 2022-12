Singapore-based Interasia Lines has declared options for three 3,055 teu boxships at Japan Marine United (JMU), following on from an initial firm order for three similar ships in April. All six ships will deliver in late 2024 and through 2025, according to Alphaliner.

Interasia Lines, which was founded in Tokyo in 1967, has a fleet of 22 vessels, and ranks in position 31 on Alphaliner’s top carrier list.